Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,378 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

