Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

Gaucho Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.44. 11,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,150. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. Gaucho Group has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 267.39% and a negative net margin of 692.17%.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and operation of real estate projects in Argentina. Its development projects include residential vineyard lots. The company also owns and operates boutique hotels, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; golf, tennis, and wellness resorts; as well as restaurant; and engages in production and sale of wine.

