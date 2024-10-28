FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,538,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,429,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $389.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that FuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other FuboTV news, Director Neil Glat purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

