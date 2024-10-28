Forbes J M & Co. LLP Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.54. 75,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $97.72 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

