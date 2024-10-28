Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DSI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.