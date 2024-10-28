First American Bank Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.