Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 95.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 324,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 44.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

International Money Express Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.64 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $575.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. International Money Express’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

