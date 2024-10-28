Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303.90 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,524.01 or 0.03664530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $303.90 billion and approximately $13.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00038019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,403,276 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

