Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303.90 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,524.01 or 0.03664530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $303.90 billion and approximately $13.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00038019 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006127 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010957 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011270 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006432 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,403,276 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
