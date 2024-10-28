Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,588,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,315,000 after buying an additional 148,476 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.20 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

