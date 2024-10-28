Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.38 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

