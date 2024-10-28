On October 21, 2024, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Francene LaPoint, the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, tendered her resignation. Her resignation will be effective on November 22, 2024, as she moves on to pursue another opportunity. However, the departure of Ms. LaPoint was clarified not to stem from any discord with the company on matters relating to financial statements, operations, policies, or accounting practices.

To ensure a smooth transition to her successor, Ms. LaPoint will continue in her role until the effective date of her resignation. She first entered the position of Chief Accounting Officer in May 2021, having previously served as the Controller since January 2012.

Following Ms. LaPoint’s departure, E. Allen Nicholson, the current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CVB Financial Corp., will also take up the duties of the principal accounting officer on an interim basis. This interim measure will be in place until a suitable replacement is appointed. More details about Mr. Nicholson’s background can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC in February and April 2024, respectively.

CVB Financial Corp. signed off on the report on October 25, 2024, with E. Allen Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, attesting to its accuracy.

This announcement comes as CVB Financial Corp. undergoes changes in its executive leadership, preparing for a seamless organizational transition in the near future.

