Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 2,341 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

