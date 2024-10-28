Custom Index Systems LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 105.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 298.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

TIM Stock Performance

TIMB opened at $14.80 on Monday. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

