Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 62307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

