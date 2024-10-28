Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 608,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTMX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.9 %

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 164.44% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

