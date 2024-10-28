Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CPAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $355.47.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 26.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

