Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $205.04, but opened at $213.35. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $213.87, with a volume of 3,303,220 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,428,243. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,703.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,294. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

