Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

