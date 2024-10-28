CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

CI Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.36.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

