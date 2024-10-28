Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 270738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.