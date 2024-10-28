Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 270738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $9,001,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

