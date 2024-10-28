Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$73.47 and last traded at C$73.37, with a volume of 18684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.91.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of C$30.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.5564428 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$4,458,375.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. Also, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

