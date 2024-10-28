Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

