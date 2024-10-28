Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be purchased for about $176.22 or 0.00256388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $309.99 million and $4.19 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,687.15 or 0.99937087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,615.59 or 0.99832969 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL’s genesis date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,759,122 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,718,040.93575902. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 175.80196082 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,796,973.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

