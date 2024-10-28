Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612,189 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.