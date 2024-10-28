Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

