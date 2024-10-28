Barrett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

XYL stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,732. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

