Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Increased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 8.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AVEM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. 103,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

