Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,062,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,011,000 after acquiring an additional 134,046 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,199,728. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $288.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

