Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.36. 415,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,200. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

