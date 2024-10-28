Apu Apustaja (APU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.20 Million

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $295.95 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,589.00 or 0.99977616 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,523.24 or 0.99881763 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 320,385,865,167.1964 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00084222 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $8,893,132.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.