Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

