Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Insight Folios Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Altria Group stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

