ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 37739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

