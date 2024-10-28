adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $116.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 278.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. adidas has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 23.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,809,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

