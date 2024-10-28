Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.69 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $61.69 million and $1.79 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,501.04 or 0.99795614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00056891 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05544713 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,544,648.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.