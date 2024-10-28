Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Aben Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Aben Minerals alerts:

About Aben Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.