Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Aben Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Aben Minerals
