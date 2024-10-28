9,310 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $46.79. 148,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,673. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

