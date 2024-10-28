6,773 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

PLTR opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.83 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

