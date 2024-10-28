5,470 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 167.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 212,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,996. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

