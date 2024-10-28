2,540 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 19.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ares Management by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.67. 102,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.26. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,459,354.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,459,354.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,942,995.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,504.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.