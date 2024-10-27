ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $529,524.15

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $529,524.15 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.