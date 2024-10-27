WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.03 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.210-15.310 EPS.
WEX Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.28. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX
Insider Buying and Selling
In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.