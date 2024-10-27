WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.03 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.210-15.310 EPS.

WEX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.28. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $964,524.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,424,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

