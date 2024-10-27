Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $180.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

