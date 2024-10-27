Wedbush Increases Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $35.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

