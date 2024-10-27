Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.2% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

