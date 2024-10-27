Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

WSO stock opened at $475.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.01 and a 200-day moving average of $473.79. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $340.52 and a one year high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

