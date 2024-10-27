Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.90 million. Research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

