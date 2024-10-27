Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VXUS opened at $62.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

