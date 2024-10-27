Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 22,612 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6,460.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,588,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

