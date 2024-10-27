Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 19,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

